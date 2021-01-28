'It was my son and I'm never going to forget' | HollandStrong Memorial Ice Fishing Derby in honor of Maine man scheduled for Saturday

The derby raises scholarship money in the name of Michael Holland of Jay. He died when the cargo ship El Faro sank in a 2015 hurricane off the coast of Florida.

WILTON, Maine — A memorial ice fishing derby in honor of a Maine man is scheduled for Saturday, January 30 at Wilson Lake in Wilton.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is an interview with Holland's mother one year after the ship sank.)

The HollandStrong Annual Ice Fishing Derby raises scholarship money in memory of Michael Holland, a man from Jay who died on board the cargo ship El Faro along with 32 other crew members, when the ship sank in October 2015 during a hurricane off the coast of Florida.

Holland loved outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. His mother, Deb Roberts, organizes a variety of events, including this derby, which is going into its sixth year.

Nearly 50 local businesses are sponsoring the event. Participants in the derby pay an entry fee of $5, which goes to the HollandStrong Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Holland, who attended Maine Maritime Academy. The derby goes from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"It means a lot that people still remember Mike, because as time goes on, it's harder and harder. People move on. People's lives change. There are tragedies, unfortunately, every day, but for me, it was my son and I'm never going to forget and I want to make sure others don't either," said Roberts.

For the first time, they are allowing people to register and buy raffle tickets online, which Roberts said is leading to more sales.

"I think that's an unintended positive to the pandemic is more convenient ways for people to be able to access and participate," said Roberts.

One of the sponsors is TOTE Maritime, the company that owned the ship Holland worked on.

Three $1,000 scholarships are given to high school seniors each year who entering an engineering degree program or a vocational trade: one from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington; one from Spruce Mountain High School in Jay; and one from Leavitt Area High School in Turner.

Last year's derby raised more than $18,000 for the scholarship. The first prize this year is $1,200, provided by the MMA alumni.

Holland was one of 33 crew members on board the cargo ship El Faro, which sank off the coast of Florida in October of 2015, as it traveled to Puerto Rico in the middle of Hurricane Joaquin. He was 25 years old.

Holland was a standout football player for the former Jay High School Tigers, and an avid outdoorsman.

This year, the event will follow all CDC guidelines to make sure attendees and volunteers stay safe amidst the pandemic.

"People are so used to it now that I think it's going to be very easy and I don't think it's going to be unfamiliar from the way life is everywhere else," said Roberts.

At 1 p.m., they will hold a virtual toast to Mike, which pre-pandemic, was done in a group on the lake. Raffle winners will also be announced on Facebook. You can watch the virtual events live through the event's Facebook page.

Checks can be made payable to:

Hollandstrong Memorial Scholarship c/o Deb Roberts

90 Shea Street

Wilton, ME, 04294.