MAINE, USA — After a number of outdoor, recreational accidents on the Fourth of July, Maine Game Wardens are reminding Mainers to stay safe during the rest of the summer.

A number of the incidents on Thursday involved ATVs. Officials are asking Mainers to use protective gear and drive at safe speeds.

Frenchtown Township

An ATV crash happened in the morning on the Frenchtown Road in Shawtown Township.

Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Brynden McAndrews, 23, of Connecticut was driving the ATV on a dirt road with one passenger, Eric White, 26.

McAndrews suffered serious leg injuries. He was wearing a helmet, but White was not. White was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

Long Lake in Saint Agatha

Around 11 a.m., Maine Game Wardens received a report of a boat fire on Long Lake in St. Agatha.

Ken Martin, 60, was driving the boat with passenger, Kenney Prescott, 34. Both men are from Sinclair.

They were able to put life-jackets on and get onto a nearby boat to safety. That boat tried to tow the burning boat to shore, but the fire became too severe, and the tow line was cut, according to MacDonald.

The boat on fire drifted within 70 feet of the shore, and the Madawaska Fire Department and other private boats helped to put out the flames.

There were no injuries in this incident, but the 24-foot 1996 Mariah Jubilie watercraft was a total loss.

Burnham

Around 2 p.m., Maine Game Wardens responded to a UTV crash in Burnham off of Winnecook Road.

A 15-year-old male was driving the UTV with passenger Nicholas Chadwick, 25.

Neither of the riders were wearing helmets. The 15-year-old got a concussion, and MacDonald said both males were taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.

This incident is still under investigation.

Caribou

Maine Game Wardens responded to an ATV crash around 3 p.m. at the north end of Bowels Road in Caribou.

Two 14-year-olds and a 4-year-old were taken to Cary Medical Center in Caribou as a result of the crash.

The 4-year-old was cut on his forehead, and one of the teenagers (his other brother) injured his elbow. The second teenager broke his wrist, cut his face, and possibly got a concussion.

None of the individuals were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, but they had seat-belts on.

MacDonald said it seems like the three lost control while driving downhill and rolled over.

This case also remains under investigation.