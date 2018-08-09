(NEWS CENTER Maine) — It's the discussion that's been dominating news feeds all week: Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback turned controversial national figure at the center of anthem protests before games, announced as the latest brand ambassador for Nike's "Just Do It" campaign.

"Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," the ad reads.

Nike's decision to feature Kaepernick was immediately met with backlash. Many opponents boycotted by burning the apparel company's shoes and sharing #NikeBoycott on social media. President Trump even weighed in on the move, writing "Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts."

But that, too, received a response. Several pointed out that truly considering Nike's widespread apparel ownership meant you would have to burn a lot more than just shoes. And, despite an initial drop, the company's stock surged, rising 27 percent between Sunday and Wednesday.

Beyond all the back-and-forth, a company in Maine has started its own campaign, an idea that could be a compromise for both sides: donating these "unwanted" shoes to veterans who need them the most.

Maine Military Supply in Holden shared a video Friday on its Facebook page showing an exchange between two employees. One pretends to burn his Nike shoes while another presents an alternative.

"What are you doing? What are you trying to burn Nikes for?" asks one employee.

"Just didn't need 'em anymore," replies another.

"Well, rather than burn 'em," the first employee proposes, "why don't you donate them?"

"That sounds like a way better idea," he replies.

He takes his shoes over to a box labeled "Nikes for Veterans." The other employee explains:

"Nikes for Veterans, all you gotta do is just come to the store, bring your old Nikes – or heck, any other shoe, boot, anything like that you don't use – and donate 'em here. We can find vets in need that need shoes, need boots, so we can help people rather than just destroying good ol' shoes."

Maine Military Supply didn't go into extra detail about its campaign but did "like" a few comments, two of which backed up the store's idea, reassuring folks upset with the debate that a homeless vet likely "doesn't care about this drama" and "social media frenzied topics."

Maine Military Supply is located at 179 Main Rd. (Route 1A) in Holden.

