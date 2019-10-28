CROSS LAKE TWP, Maine — Police in Aroostook County are looking for someone who leveled a utility pole after crashing into it, and fled the scene.

On Saturday, October 26, around 11 p.m. the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash, but only found a broken utility pole lying in the roadway.

Police believe the vehicle is likely black, judging from the debris found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-432-7842. To leave information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 or by texting Crime Stoppers at 538-8477.

Police say information could be eligible for a cash reward.

