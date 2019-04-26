SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Two people were arrested Thursday morning after Scarborough police officers discovered nearly $10,000 in fentanyl following a hit and run crash.

Around 8 a.m. on April 25, officers responded to Payne Road at the intersection of Scarborough Downs Road for a hit and run crash. They found the offending vehicle at a nearby apartment complex.

Officers spoke with the two occupants in the vehicle, who they say were acting suspicious. As a result of their investigation, officers found 62 grams, $9,900 worth, of fentanyl packaged for sale, as well as a large amount of money.

Erick Robinson, 35, of Biddeford was charged with illegal importation and aggravated trafficking of drugs, four counts of violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest, failure to give the correct name and date of birth, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating after suspension.

Jessica Cahill, 33, of Biddeford was charged with illegal importation and aggravated trafficking of drugs, unlawful possession of drugs, and violating conditions of release.