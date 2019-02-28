FRANKLIN, N.H. — Police in Franklin, N.H. are looking for a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene Wednesday.

The Franklin Police Department responded to the scene of a crash on Central Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27. A car reportedly hit a pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping, according to a release from N.H. State Police.

Upon their arrival, police found the injured pedestrian laying in the road. He was identified as Edward Douglas Jr., 53, of Franklin, N.H. Douglas had serious bodily injuries and was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital, according to the release.

Because of the seriousness of the crash, the Franklin Police Department requested that the N.H. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit respond to the scene. Central Street was closed between Franklin Street and School Street for about three hours.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, as well as information from nearby witnesses, the car in question was identified as a dark-colored Mazda sedan. It should have a large piece of the front bumper missing on the passenger side, as well as damage to the passenger side view mirror.

Anyone who may have further information related to this accident should call Trooper Andrew Wilensky at 603-223-8715 or email him at Andrew.Wilensky@dos.nh.gov.