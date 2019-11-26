DETROIT, Maine — The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a truck that caused more than $150,000 worth of damage to the Mid-Maine Communications substation in Detroit on Sunday.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said around 2:30 a.m., Mid-Maine Communications received a notification alert from their communications substation located at the intersection of the Troy Road and South Main Street in Detroit.

When the technician arrived, he found serious damage to the station and its communication equipment caused apparently by a vehicle crashing into the equipment.

Mitchell said, the vehicle and its driver, took off before the technician arrived.

Mitchell said the deputy who responded found that the driver didn't stop at a stop sign on the Troy Road before entering South Main Street. The driver drove through the intersection, off the roadway and struck the substation.

Mid-Maine Communications officials estimate the damage to the communication substation and equipment will exceed $150,000.

A Mid-Maine supervisor also said that the surrounding area will be without landline telephone and internet for an extended period of time while they are making repairs.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office

Mitchell said the description of the vehicle that struck the substation is believed to be an early to mid-2000 GM truck, maroon or red in color. The truck will likely have heavy front end damage. It is also believed that the truck fled the scene traveling south towards Plymouth.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell is asking anyone who may have information regarding this crash to please call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 474-9591.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Sanford City worker killed in Springvale by the truck he had been driving

RELATED: Video shows Lewiston's mayor-elect hit pedestrian in crosswalk

RELATED: Man being chased by police crashes car in Van Buren