AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER MAINE) --- Maine is the first state in the entire country to move to ranked choice voting.

On Monday we get our first look at absentee ballots. If you don't know everything you need to know about ranked choice voting..now's the time.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is gearing up to train Mainers on the new voting system...that'll be used for the first time in the June primaries.

Dunlap will hold four informational sessions starting tomorrow in Biddeford.

Then meetings will follow on May 15 in Bangor, May 21 in Presque Isle and May 29 in Lewiston.

He'll also offer a question-and-answer session via Facebook Live later this month. The ranked choice voting system allows voters to rank their candidate choices on a ballot.

The candidate with a majority wins.

If there's no majority winner, then the last-place candidate is eliminated, and the votes are reallocated. The Maine GOP has gone to court to fight this...and arguments are scheduled for later this month in federal court.

