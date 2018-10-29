PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — One year ago Maine experienced one of the most damaging wind storms in history.

Wind gusts peaked over 70 mph, and nearly 560,000 customers between Central Maine Power and Emera Maine lost electricity. All corners of the state were affected.

PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 1

Gusts in this range are not unheard of, but they are rare. What made this storm even more unique was the wind direction. South to southeast gusts of this magnitude are rarely if ever.

PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 2

Some homes and business were without power for more than a week.

We're asking you to share your memories and experiences as we look back on this storm.

Comment on our Facebook page, send us a tweet or e-mail us at desk@newscentermaine.com. We'll be sharing your thoughts on-air and online.

PHOTOS: Sou'easter of '17, Part 3

© NEWS CENTER Maine