SOUTH FREEPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Less than a month after it was listed for sale, Crab Island off the coast of South Freeport is "under agreement" with a buyer, according to LandVest real estate broker Karen Reiche.

Crab Island closer view from above, courtesy of LandVest

The historic little island went on the market for the first time in 65 years on August 17th for $950,000, and came under agreement on September 14th. The property features more than an acre of land, private beaches, walking trails, and plus a two bedroom, one bathroom camp with a septic system and well water.

Crab Island camp from above, courtesy of LandVest

The island and camp were once owned by the daughter of Admiral Robert Peary, the man credited with being the first person, American or otherwise, to reach the North Pole. Peary lived on Eagle Island in Harpswell.

