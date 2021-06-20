Hiker transported off Katahdin after suffering from over-exertion and dehydration

Baxter State Park officials said the man spent more than 60 hours on the mountain

MILLINOCKET, Maine — A 59-year-old man from Missouri was transported from Chimney Pond today after spending more than 60 hours on Mount Katahdin.

Baxter Park officials say the man left Katahdin Stream Thursday morning to climb via the Hunt Trail and begin his southbound Appalachian Trail attempt. He spent Thursday night on the mountain, summited late in the day on Friday, and spent Friday night about the tree line.

On Saturday morning near the Saddle Trail, officials say a group of hikers, including an EMT, members of the Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue Team, and Baxter Park Rangers helped the man make it down to Chimney Pond Ranger Station.

They made it to the station around midnight Saturday night. The man was treated for dehydration and pre-existing injuries and was monitored overnight.

On Sunday morning, The Maine Forest Service transported the man by helicopter to the Millinocket Airport. Millinocket Fire then brought the man to Millinocket Regional Hospital where his treatment continued.

"We are grateful to work with the Maine Forest Service and their professional staff," said Park Director Eben Sypitkowski in a release. "Without their assistance, this may have been a litter carry involving 25 to 50 people for more than 15 more hours to safely deliver this hiker to the roadside."