SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Turnpike Authority employees wore safety yellow and orange on Wednesday to draw awareness to National Work Zone Awareness week.

The effort is an annual spring campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones.

According to the Maine Turnpike Authority 2019 budget, the MTA has 73 full-time highway maintenance employees.

