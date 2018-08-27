WELLS (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman from Wells could 'bearly' believe her eyes when she saw a black bear enjoying a ride in the back of a pick-up truck.

Jenny Dutra says she made the very rare sighting on Friday, Aug. 24 close to the Wells/ Sanford exit on the Maine Turnpike.

A stuffed black bear, that appears to be on all fours, looked like he is enjoying a joy ride in the bed of a truck.

The short video was shared by the popular Barstool Sports website, which is a satirical sports and pop culture blog.

Bear sightings are rare enough in Maine even during the bear hunting season that started on Monday, Aug. 27 and ends in November. But sighting a bear in Maine on a joyride may be a first.

