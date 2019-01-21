AUBURN, Maine — The weekend snow storm is having a lingering impact on holiday weekend skiers.

Plenty of fresh powder was left on Maine’s slopes, but high winds and brutal cold made it tough to enjoy them on Monday.

Both Sunday River and Sugarloaf had a number of lift holds throughout the day, though by evening most runs were back open.

Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn did not have to shut down any lifts but was rotating staff indoors, so they could stay warm.

The only other concern at the ski area, besides making sure skiers covered and layered up, was keeping machines running.

“Obviously you just want to keep the machines in good repair,” said assistant general manager Dough Webber. “When it's cold, they turn over a little bit tougher, but that’s about it."

As of Monday night, almost all the lifts at Sugarloaf and Sunday River were open.

Our NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists expect temperatures to warm up later in the week.