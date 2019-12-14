SANFORD, Maine — High Street in Sanford was reopened after a crash that occurred Friday night.
According to the Sanford Fire Department, a serious crash occurred near 179 High Street between a red pick-up truck and a white car. The red pick-up truck had serious front end damage.
There is still no word on if there are were any injuries as a result of this crash.
NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.
