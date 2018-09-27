(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- While our eyes have been on Thursday's high-stakes testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, your hands have been on the keyboard, submitting hundreds of comments on our Facebook live streams of the testimony.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse Supreme Court Nominee, Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, answered questions for hours. This, all before Judge Kavanaugh took the stand to defend his reputation. We took a closer look at your reactions to the testimony as it played out in real time.

"This has destroyed my family and my good name," said Supreme Court Justice nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

In his opening statements, Judge Kavanaugh responded to the testimony of his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, saying he never sexually assaulted anyone. He called sexual assault "horrific."

Dr. Ford testified first before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I am here today not because I want to be." she said. "I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."

On Facebook, hundreds of you joined the conversation by commenting on NEWS CENTER Maine's live-streams of the hearing.

Stacy wrote, "she may have been assaulted but it wasn't him. this is political."

Abbie wrote, "how is something that happened when Mr. Kavanaugh was a teenager have anything to do with his ability to serve on the supreme court now?"

Maureen responded, "this matters. I want supreme court justices who establish and interpret the law of this land to be of the highest personnel."

And Cynthia wrote: "Most people that have been molested don't speak up. They feel ashamed, embarrassed. Some feel like they did something wrong. Some feel like no one will believe them. What if it was your daughter,sister, wife or mother. There is way to much name calling and people bashing. I personally feel the FBI should investigate the charges."

"The instantaneous nature of information today removes our opportunity to take the time that these complex issues require, to think about," said Jeanne Hey, the Dean of Arts and Sciences at University of New England.

She said the combination of a 24-hour news cycle and social media have changed the way we watch and engage in a an event like this, like the confirmation process of a Supreme Court justice.

Before Dr. Ford began her testimony Thursday morning, the was measurable evidence that people were interested in hearing what she had to say. Twitter's communications manager told NBC News, at one point all ten of the top trending terms on Twitter were a rotating set of work related to the hearing.

And Google showed a similar spike in interest, with 24 of the top 25 real-time search trends having something to do with the hearing.

Kavanaugh says he has no plans of removing himself from the confirmation process.

