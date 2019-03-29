YORK, Maine — A man was seriously injured Friday after police said he led troopers on a high-speed chase along I-95, which at times reached 100 mph.

State police said the car, which was stolen, crashed into guardrails and an SUV on the Maine Turnpike in York, just south of the toll plaza.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson said troopers had received several reports of the erratic car heading south and finally caught up to it.

Troopers attempted to pull it over and it crashed, McCausland said.

MTA alerts show the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m.

The driver was identified by police as 40-year-old Joseph Lawrence, a transient from the Bangor area. He was taken to a Portsmouth hospital with head injuries, and as of late Friday afternoon was in serious condition.

State police said the SUV that Lawrence’s car struck overturned. Its driver, Daniel Belanger of Skowhegan, had minor injuries.

Lawrence is expected to face charges upon recovery of his injuries.

The crash scene was cleared and opened to traffic in about an hour.