YORK, Maine — Two 23-year-old men were arrested in York early Monday morning after a high-speed car chase.

Around 12:37 a.m., the York Police Department joined the Berwick Police Department in pursuit of a green Volkswagen Beetle.

The suspects in the car were acting suspiciously at a Berwick convenience store, according to the York Police Department. Berwick police suspected the driver was under the influence and believed the suspects were throwing items out of the car during the chase.

After the chase entered York, two officers tried to set up spike-mats to stop the car. The suspects were able to avoid the mat, but in the process of doing so, they lost control of the car, and it nearly hit an officer's cruiser.

Shortly after avoiding the spike-mat, the car crashed on Mountain Road in York, and the suspects fled on foot. One officer caught one of the suspects after he jumped a guard rail and fled into the woods.

After multiple commands to stop, another officer and his K-9 chased the driver of the car and controlled and handcuffed him.

Bryan Farr-Luciano, 23, of Shapleigh was arrested for eluding police and refusing to submit to arrest. Farr-Luciano is a felon and is facing other pending charges, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, endangered driving, speeding, attaching false plates, reckless conduct, and unlawful possession of drugs.

Dylan Roberts, 23, of Sanford was arrested for trafficking drugs. He was also charged with refusing to submit to arrest.