HOOKSETT, N.H. — An autopsy of a couple in Hooksett revealed the pair were killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

June Cosma, 79, and Thomas Cosma, 80, of Hooksett were found dead in their Hooksett home on Monday, Feb. 4., when officers went to check on them according to N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

The investigation began Sunday, Feb. 3 during a high-speed car chase near the Andover and Lawrence town line in Massachusetts. The car evaded the Andover police officers and was discovered later, abandoned in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The car was registered to June and Thomas Cosma of Hooksett.

A man matching the description of the driver was later found, close to the car, dead from an apparent suicide. Police identified him as Zachary Gloudemans, 34, and said he was staying at a home in Hooksett, near the Cosmas'.

Following this information, the Hooksett Police were asked to perform a welfare check on the Cosmas and found the couple deceased in their home.

RELATED: Suspicious deaths of man and woman found by police under investigation

Police say Gloudemans was staying at a residence nearby the Cosmas' home in Hooksett.

People who had interacted with Gloudemans told police they noticed recent signs of drug abuse, according to MacDonald. Police are investigating the deaths as murder and then suicide.