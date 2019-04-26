VASSALBORO, Maine — The Maine State Police announced an exciting opportunity on Thursday for high school students interested in learning about a career with the department.

From July 16 to 18, the Maine State Police are hosting a Junior Trooper Academy to teach high school juniors and seniors about the duties of a state police officer and the process that goes into recruiting people for the academy.

The program is free, and overnight stay at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro is required. Meals will be provided. The program is selective, since space is limited.

During their stay, students will experience a K-9 demonstration, overview of specialty teams, drill and ceremony, introduction to self defense, felony motor vehicle stops, and cruiser and equipment orientation.

Maine State Police troopers will also be made available throughout the program to answer students' questions regarding potential pursuit of a career with the department.

"Our goal is to provide a program guided by the Maine State Police core principles of integrity, fairness, compassion and excellence in an environment that accurately portrays the professionalism and pride of the Maine State Police, as well as our desire and willingness to reach out to Maine's youth, who are the future of this department," the Maine State Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Any interested students should submit a completed application and a release form, as well as a 100-word essay as to why he or she would like to attend the program or become a Maine State Police trooper.

Materials are due by June 1 to Maine State Police Junior Troopers at 15 Oak Grove Road, Vassalboro, Maine 04989.

Anyone with questions about the program can visit the website or reach out to Melissa Weiner at the Maine State Police Training Unit at 207-877-8025 or melissa.weiner@maine.gov.