Car sales surge during Maine basketball tournaments

Two Bangor dealerships said customers are plentiful during tournaments.

BANGOR, Maine — It's not just about basketball in Bangor this week.

Now that the Maine high school basketball tournament has resumed play across the state, some families driving to see their children play are making the most of their time between games.

Mac Beckwith, general manager at Varney Buick GMC, said car and truck sales surge during the tournament, with so many people visiting from northern and eastern parts of the state.

"It's just a huge, huge boost to our business, basically," Beckwith said.

Beckwith said his typical customer this week is "in a hurry."

"They're trying to fit in time between games," he said. "They're coming, they're going, they're coming back."

General manager Joe Quirk of Quirk Chevrolet, also on Hogan Road in Bangor, said he's equally busy.

"Definitely an increase in phone calls and drive-through traffic," Quirk said.

The customers also bring in some much-needed business during a slower time of year.

But with the supply chain shortages being far from over, many dealerships are still struggling to get new cars on their lots.

"We have more vehicles on the ground than we've had in a long time," Beckwith said.

Beckwith said about 125 vehicles are on the way to his lot. But at Quirk, the story is not quite the same.



"For my Chevrolet store I probably have, if we're lucky, 10 where we're used to having 200 to 300," Quirk said.



Meanwhile, a report from CNBC showed more than 80 percent of consumers paid above sticker price for a new car last month, whereas that number was less than 3 percent a year ago. But both general managers say that's not how they operate.

"We're one of the few dealers that aren't charging over MSRP," Beckwith said.



"We're a locally owned business, we're a family-owned business. We made a decision at the beginning of this to not charge over sticker," Quirk said.