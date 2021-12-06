High-profile Portland Charter Commission meets for first time

Among the items on Monday's agenda, commissioners will elect officers and adopt procedural rules

Weeks after a newly-elected commissioner drew headlines for controversial tweets about the city manager, Portland's Charter Commission will hold its organizational meeting Monday evening via Zoom.

In July 2020, Portland voters approved creating the commission to review the city charter. The City Council appointed three members to the commission, Michael Kebede, Peter Eglinton, and Dory Waxman.

In June 2021, Portland voters elected the other nine members:

District 1: Shay Stewart Bouley

District 2: Robert O'Brien

District 3: Zack Barowitz

District 4: Marcques Houston

District 5: Ryan Lizanecz

At Large: Marpheen Chann, Nasreen Sheikh Yousef, and Pat Washburn