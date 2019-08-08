BANGOR, Maine — A Passumkeag man was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for charges of distributing heroin, fentanyl and crack in Bangor.

Court records say Jason Mannix, 40, picked up drugs in Connecticut during 2016 and 2017 and sold them in the Bangor area.

Mannix pleaded guilty to the charges back in March. According to the Maine District Attorney's Office, his sentencing also includes three years of supervised release.

The Maine Dept. of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.S. DEA worked together on the case as part of the Dept. of Justice's "Strategy to Combat the Opioid Epidemic."