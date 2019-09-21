MAINE, Maine — Maine's new "hands-free" driving law went into effect Thursday and with it came confusion over how much offenders would need to fork over in fines.

Drivers in Maine will now be breaking the law if they touch any electronic device that is not part of the operating equipment of their vehicle. On Wednesday, the Maine Judicial Branch Violations Bureau released the fine amount for drivers who violated Maine's new law.

The state senator behind the bill, Bill Diamond, D-Windham, had intended the fine be $50 for the first offense. However, officials say due to error in the language of the new law, the fine was instead set to $230.

Since then, officials say Sen. Diamond has spoken with Maine Supreme Court Chief Justice Saufley about this discrepancy.

As of Friday, for the next six months, the fine for the first offense will be adjusted to $50 dollars plus fees. The expected total is around $85 dollars. Officials say this window will give the Legislature time to clarify the language of the law.

In light of this change, Sen. Diamond released the following statement:

“I appreciate Chief Justice Saufley’s timely and thoughtful consideration of my concerns, and the court’s willingness to temporarily adjust the fine amount to reflect both the intent of the Legislature and what had been communicated to the public leading up to the law taking effect. My colleagues and I will be working quickly to make the necessary changes needed to clarify the law.”

Earlier this month the Police Dept. in Winslow spelled out how it will work with a quick Q and A. (Taken from their Facebook page.)

Can I place a phone call while driving?

You can place a call while driving, but the phone cannot be held to your ear. Some alternatives are using a Bluetooth headset or having your device on speaker-phone while affixed or mounted to the vehicle.

Can I text and drive?

No. Texting while driving is illegal. You may use voice to text to send and listen to messages. If your phone doesn’t have that feature you must pull off the public way, find a safe place to park, compose the message, and send it.

What is the Penalty?

Violations will be subject to no less than a $50 fine for the first offense and not less than $250 for a second or subsequent offense in a three-year period.

What about drivers under the age of 18?

If a driver is under the age of 18, has an intermediate license, or a permit they may not operate a motor vehicle while using a phone or handheld device.

What if I want to use my GPS?

GPS can be used while driving, as long as the address is entered prior to driving. If the address needs to be changed, you must pull off the public way, find a safe place to park, and then enter the new address. You can also use your phone’s voice command feature.

What else should I know?

• Your phone can be mounted if it doesn’t obstruct your view of the roadway.

• You are allowed a single touch of your phone to activate or deactivate a feature or function. The phone must be affixed or mounted to the vehicle

• In cases of an emergency, drivers, except those operating on a permit, are permitted to call law enforcement or other emergency services personnel.