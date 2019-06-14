PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Maine CDC is alerting the public of potential exposure to Hepatitis A at a restaurant in Presque Isle.

The infected individual served food and drink at the Mai Tai Restaurant in Presque Isle while infectious on May 26 and June 2. The CDC says anyone who ate or worked at the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on June 2 should get a Hepatitis A vaccine by Sunday, June 16.

There is a 14-day window to be treated in an effort to stop the virus.

The CDC says Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can be prevented by vaccine. Symptoms range from mild illness to severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months.

Most adults with Hepatitis A have the following symptoms:

tiredness

low appetite

stomach pain

nausea

dark urine

jaundice

Most children younger than six years old do not have symptoms or show signs of an unrecognized infection.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms start to show up 15-50 days after exposure to the virus.

An infected person can spread the virus to others about two weeks before symptoms start and up to one week after symptoms end.