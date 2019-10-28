BANGOR, Maine — It's that time of year again.

As the weather turns, our homeless community members are in need of cold weather items.

Sweaters, sweatshirts, and jackets, just to name a few.

One Veazie resident spearheads a community effort, year after year, to help people in need in the greater Bangor area by providing them with handmade cold weather gear.

Louise Cunningham mobilizes people from all across the country to help people in need in the greater Bangor community.

Socks, scarves, mittens, and hats are knitted throughout each year to be delivered annually to area homeless shelters, such as the Hope House.

"How many people as a community effort come together to help out our population of homeless in the area," asked Hope House Wish Peer Navigator, Brandy Lovely.

Hope House does community outreach to folks who are homeless inside and outside of its shelter.

Bangor Police officers made this year's deliveries to area shelters throughout the day Monday, including the Hope House.

"They're all homemade so you can tell that people actually put a lot of time and effort into showing people that they actually care," added Lovely. "A lot of people in need, they kind of need that and they don't always feel that way so it's kind of good."

Donations of this kind often get distributed in a single day so Lovely hopes people will continue to drop off donations of cold weather items to the Hope House throughout the season.

