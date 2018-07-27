FOXBOROUGH, MA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A family from Maine tried to find the owner of a signed Patriots football, which was lost on Thursday during the first day of training camp for the 2018-2019 season.

"My daughter found it in the jump house," said Marie Labbe. "The lady who was tending [the bounce house] told us that Gillette Stadium doesn't have a lost and found and that it would be thrown out!"

So Labbe and her daughter took the task upon themselves. They shared the photos on Facebook, and tried to reunite the little girl with a very cool souvenir.

"Juliet" lost her signed football at the first day of Patriots training camp.

The biggest clue was the name "Juliet" scrawled in big pink letters on the underside of the white ball. The logo showed the football is from last year's training camp, and has several signatures on it.

"I'm assuming she got another autograph today!" Labbe told NEWS CENTER Maine over Facebook Messenger.

'Juliet's' signed football was left inside the bouncy house. Now a Maine family is trying to find her.

If you know the owner of the football, reach out to us on Facebook or email us at desk@newscentermaine.com. We can connect you with Labbe.

© NEWS CENTER Maine