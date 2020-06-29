x
Heavy rain causes I-295 crash in Bowdoinham Monday

State Police say a car hydroplaned, hit guardrails, and forced a tractor-trailer off the road where it overturned with its load of trash.
Credit: Courtesy Maine State Police
The crash closed one northbound lane on I-295 in Bowdoinham.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — Maine State Police say heavy rain was the cause of a crash on I-295 in Bowdoinham Monday afternoon. 

According to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, a car hydroplaned and hit guardrails which forced a tractor-trailer off the road. The tractor-trailer overturned with its load of trash, and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane. 

State Trooper Elisha Fowlie said the driver of the car, 41-year-old Susan Dubuisson of Farmingdale, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the big rig was 57-year-old Harry Pratt of Bradley, who was not injured. 

Most of the trash remained in the truck’s trailer.

Credit: Courtesy Maine State Police
Scenes from the crash on I-295 in Bowdoinham on Monday.

