NORTH YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are barricading roads in North Yarmouth near a farmhouse on Gray Road that is a mile from the home of the missing woman, Kirstin Westra.

The search for the missing mother and elementary teacher, Kirstin Westra went into its fifth day in North Yarmouth and multiple agencies were outside a home at 83 Gray Road.

Westra had been missing since Sunday. Her husband, Jay Westra said he went to bed Sunday night with his wife but Kirstin was nowhere to be found when he awoke.

Missing North Yarmouth teacher and mother Kirstin Westra

The home at 83 Gray Road had crime scene tape set up around it. Maine Game Wardens said they will be speaking to the media soon.

Police have received hundreds of tips as community members and strangers have been searching for Westra. On Thursday police said they had received a credible tip of a possible sighting of the mother of two but by evening they had ruled out that Westra had been seen.

Authorities said Westra was not on any medications and her husband, Jay Westra, echoed this sentiment in his interview with NBC News, saying, since he's known her, she's only taken ibuprofen.

Her brother Eric Rohrbach said that Westra had been under stress and was not sleeping well.

Kristin has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at (207) 883-2810, option 2.

This story will be updated.

