Labor Day may be considered the unofficial end to summer, but weather-wise it will feel like the middle of the season in parts of the state.

It'll be a very humid day with a mix of sun and clouds.

The hottest weather will be in western Maine, where parts of York County should hit the low 90s. Combined with high humidity, the heat index could be in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. Heat advisories have been issued over the border in New Hampshire and could be extended into western Maine.

Greater Portland will be near 90, while the beaches of southern Maine rise into the middle 80s.

A southwesterly wind will keep Downeast Maine in the 70s.

Augusta, Waterville and Bangor will all rise into the mid 80s.

Late in the day, showers and thunderstorms will fire up in northern Maine, but should tend to weaken as they move into central and southern Maine.

Any storms that develop up north could be strong to severe (thinking areas from the Rangeley Lakes, to Jackman, farther north into the Allagash).

