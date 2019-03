PORTLAND, Maine — A hearing continued Friday for a man who previously confessed to killing a sheriff's deputy -- and is now asking for that confession to be thrown out.

Cpl. Eugene Cole was shot on April 25 last year. His death prompted a massive manhunt for his alleged killer, John Williams.

In recorded interviews, Williams said he shot Cole because he had an outstanding warrant in Mass. on gun charges and didn't want to be arrested on out of state charges. He was also upset that Cole had arrested his girlfriend a few days earlier.

At Cumberland County Superior Court Friday, Judge Robert Mullen listened to several hours of recordings and video footage from Williams' previous conversations with police. NEWS CENTER Maine couldn’t record any of the interviews played at the hearing because they're considered testimony.

Mullen also heard from several law enforcement officers who had tracked Williams down at a rural cabin three days after Cole was shot. Williams was reportedly walking away from the cabin, wearing only long johns, when he was taken into custody. He was stripped naked, as officers searched him for weapons, and got a black eye while resisting police during his arrest -- though Williams' attorney says he was taunted and beaten by officers.

Maine State Police trooper Robert Burke testified that he whispered a message to Williams after the man was taken into custody.

''I basically said, 'These are Deputy Cole's handcuffs, and they're going to follow you to jail, and I'm going to make sure I tell his wife and children you are wearing them,'" said Burke.

The hearing on whether to toss out Williams' confession will resume April 8.

