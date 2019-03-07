MAINE, USA — Independence Day may be on Thursday this year, but July 3 has become one of the most notoriously bad days for traffic in the state.

"It's the busiest day of the summer for Hancock County," said Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gretchen Wilson.

Wilson's office is located right on Route 1-A in Ellsworth. It's the epicenter of traffic heading downeast to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

If you're traveling to those locations, or to Mount Desert Island, the main way to get there is through Route 1-A and Route 3. It takes you right through Ellsworth, and there's no escaping it. That traffic pattern will make things especially difficult with an increase in the number of cars traveling for July 4.

RELATED: July 4 traffic: record-high travel makes distracted, drunk driving even riskier

"This is going to be a record breaking year for holiday travel for the Fourth of July -- about a 4% increase over last year," said Pat Moody of AAA of Northern New England.

Moody added that increase in cars traveling is in connection with the holiday taking place on a Thursday. He says many people will likely extend their visit to Maine through the weekend.

RELATED: Maine 2019 Fireworks: Find the best July 4 displays for you

"You need to take your time, you need to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you're going, enough room between you and the car that you're following -- and of course, pay attention," said Moody.

That especially comes into play on Route 1-A. Holden's Police Chief Chris Greeley says his department will have increased patrols over the holidays.

"There's a lot more cars, which means the potential for a lot more accidents," said Greeley.

Greeley reminds all drivers to take precautions and give yourself extra time to get to your July 4 destination.