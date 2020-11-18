Head-on Norridgewock crash leaves one dead, two in hospital

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — One woman is dead and two men are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Waterville Road (Rt. 139).

They say their initial investigation revealed Sally McKinley, 85, of Farmington was driving a 2003 Cadillac Deville south when she collided in her travel lane with Joshua Savage, 31, of Norridgewock who was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion, heading north.

McKinley died on impact police say. Her son, William McKinley, 57, of Farmington, who had been in the vehicle with his mother, was brought to Redington Fairview General Hospital where he was treated for rib and wrist injuries.

Savage had been also brought to Redington for his injuries but needed to be airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where police say he is in "critical condition."

Both vehicles were demolished in this crash.

Savage was not wearing a seatbelt, however, both Sally and William McKinley were wearing seatbelts.

