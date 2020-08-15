Head-on crash in Jefferson leaves two dead

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Hailey Robinson, 26, and Robert Crowe, 55, both of Thomaston, died at the scene.

JEFFERSON, MAINE, Maine — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says two people from Thomaston died Friday night in Jefferson following a head-on crash involving a car and a Ram truck.

Police were dispatched to a fatal head-on crash on Route 17 in Jefferson Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police say the crash happened approximately three miles west of the Route 32 intersection.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Subaru Legacy 4-door, driven by Robert Crowe, 55, of Thomaston, was headed east on Route 17 when it crossed the center line.

Jacob Stevenson, 25, of Damariscotta was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram truck westbound and was hit by Crowe.

Crowe and the female passenger, Hailey Robinson, 26, died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

Police say Robinson was wearing a seatbelt, but Crowe was not. He was ejected from the vehicle.

In addition to Stevenson, there were two other passengers in the truck: Amy Green, 25, of Damariscotta, and Allen Bowman, 26, of Waldoboro. Police say all three were wearing seatbelts and the truck's airbags deployed.

Green was taken by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life-threatening injuries. Stevenson was taken by ambulance to Lincoln Health Miles Campus in Damariscotta with non-life-threatening injuries, and Bowman declined medical assistance at the scene.

Police say speed was a factor in the collision. The Maine State Police is assisting with the crash reconstruction.

The Jefferson Fire Department, Whitefield Fire, Somerville Fire, and Central Lincoln County Ambulance also responded to the scene and assisted.