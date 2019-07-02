CYR PLANTATION, Cyr — A head-on crash in Cyr Plantation sent one man to the hospital Thursday.

Melvin Ray of Dayton, Ohio was driving a 2013 Volvo trailer truck southbound on Van Buren Road when he lost control on a steep hill, according to Maine State Police Trooper Andrew Levesque. The truck and trailer jackknifed and were fully blocking the northbound lane.

David Lamoreau of Caribou was traveling north on Van Buren Road in his 2015 Western Start trailer truck. Lamoreau could not stop in time because of poor road conditions and stuck the other truck and trailer. Both vehicles and trailers are considered total losses.

Lamoreau was brought to Cary Medical Center with minor injuries.

Rt. 1 was down to one lane of travel for about five hours while crews removed the two trucks from the roadway.