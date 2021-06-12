'He was the best son' | Family plans celebration of life for young men who drowned on Messalonskee Lake

Brandon Breton, 21, and Joseph Mayo, 19, were killed while swimming with friends off a pontoon boat Monday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Family of two young men who drowned while swimming in Messalonskee Lake are planning a celebration of their lives in the coming week.

Brandon Breton, 21, of Vassalboro, and Joseph Mayo, 19, of Rome died after a gust of wind sent the pontoon boat they were swimming off of adrift Monday.

After hours of searching, Maine Warden Service divers recovered their bodies early Tuesday morning.

"A strong gust of wind pushed the pontoon boat away from the swimmers and two of the males were able to swim to the drifting boat, but the other two males went under and never resurfaced," Maine Warden Service spokesman Mark Latti said in a statement.

According to Breton's father, Mike Breton, a celebration of life for the young men is schedule for Thursday, June 17 at The Red Barn restaurant in Augusta from 1-5 p.m.

The event will follow a funeral for Brandon at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home in Augusta at 11 a.m.

"We're holding up. I mean that's all we can do," Mike Breton told NEWS CENTER Maine. "Brandon was the best son and business partner and friend that we could ever ask for."

The family runs Sandy Point Seafood restaurant in Augusta.

We will be having a celebration of life for Brandon and Joseph at the Barn on the 17th from 1-5. The Bretons came to me... Posted by The Red Barn on Friday, June 11, 2021

Mike Breton said Brandon was a partner in the family's business and was integral in its day-to-day operations. The business was closed for the week.

He said earlier in the week the family was devastated by the news, saying he wanted his son to be remembered for his love of photography, friends and family.