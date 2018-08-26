(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The day following the death of Senator John McCain (R-AZ), Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) remembers the moments she shared with him on CNN’s State of Union.

Senator Collins told CNN's Jake Tapper that the American people should know that Senator McCain was a 'true patriot,' and that he loved his country and believed in national unity. She reflected on his mentoring role to new senators and a 'wonderful' relationship she shared with him.

"We will really be missing such an important voice for national unity," said Senator Collins. "John McCain felt very strongly about virtually every issue that he tackled, but it was never based in partisanship. He didn’t try to score partisan points as he worked on issues. He would work with anyone who wanted to accomplish the goal that he shared."

Collins told a story about traveling with McCain to Iraq and Afghanistan during the war and the aircraft they were in was performing a spiral landing. Collins said she remembered clearly that she was terrified, but McCain assured her that he's "...been through so much, I’m going to die at home in my own bed." The memory came back to her after learning he passed away at his home in Sedona.

"He has had a great sense of humor and I traveled extensively with him and saw that first hand," said Collins. "I’ll miss how much fun he was and how much I learned from him, and he leaves a big hole in my heart."

Senator Collins issued her condolences to his wife, Cindy, Sunday morning. Senator John McCain died Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 81-years-old.

