Hate crimes are on the rise in Maine

According to data from the FBI, in 2021 there were 75 reported hate crimes in Maine, which is more than New Hampshire and Vermont combined.

PORTLAND, Maine — Recent data from the FBI show an increase in hate crimes across the nation and here in Maine.

Nationally, hate crime incidents increased 11.6 percent from 2020 to 2021, according to FBI data. In Maine in 2021, there were 75 reported hate crimes, which is the second highest in the past decade.

"Racism is still alive and well, unfortunately, in Maine," Maine Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said.

On Friday, Robbin and other community leaders took part in a forum hosted by the New England Arab American Organization, or NEAAO, to address the increase.

"We need to bring enforcement action to prevent it. We also need to partner with organization like the New England Arab American Organization to make sure that victims report these incidents," Robbin said.

In 2021, Maine also has higher rates of hate crimes than neighboring states. New Hampshire saw 34 reported hate crimes, and Vermont had 39.

"Hate crimes in Maine have tripled since 2019," Zoe Sahloul, executive director of NEAAO, said. "It is time for us to come together and recognize these trends and explore ways we can all work together to make Maine a place without hate. We can all benefit from this forum, whether we represent victims, targeted communities, law enforcement, or the justice system. Hate crime impacts state as a whole."

In addition to a panel discussion of Maine community leaders, Dr. Frank Pezzella, an associate professor with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice delivered a keynote address.

"Maine has also seen an influx of immigrants, particularly in southern Maine. And where you see this increase in diversity, you also see this spike in hate crimes. So I'm not surprised you're seeing this kind of uptick in hate crimes here in Maine," Pezzella said.

Those in attendance Friday also took part in an active bystander training.

Robbin said it's incredibly important for induvial who are victims of hate crimes to report them. She said all law enforcement agencies have a civil rights officer who is trained to screen cases and report them to the attorney general's office.

"They should contact their local law enforcement agency to ... make sure they get the protection they need to make sure the offender faces the consequences they should and to make sure that the case gets referred to us so that we can bring a civil rights enforcement action to get a permanent order against this person," Robbin said.

The FBI has not yet released hate crime statistics for 2022.