Harrison man dies in rollover car crash caused by a medical event, police say

HARRISON, Maine — After what police are suspecting was a medical event, a Harrison man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was found in his Jeep overturned on its roof.

The Cumberland County Sherriff's Office responded to the crash at around 4:30 p.m. which happened in the area of 505 Naples Road in Harrison on Tuesday.

Jerry Brill, 69, of Harrison had been driving a green 2018 Jeep Compass north on Naples Road. Brill had just left his residence when, police say they believe, he had some type of medical event which caused his vehicle to go off the right side of the road.

The vehicle rolled onto its roof where it came to final rest.

Brill was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will be investigating the cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation.

Members of both Harrison Fire/Rescue and United Ambulance assisted at the scene.

