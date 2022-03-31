Maine man accused of driving intoxicated after crashing into Conway library in NH

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One passenger was listed in serious condition.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Harrison, Maine, has been charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into the Conway Library in Conway, New Hampshire, shortly after midnight on March 31.

Harold Hill Jr., 31, was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to a news release by Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott of the Conway Police Department.

A 21-year-old passenger in the vehicle, also from Conway, New Hampshire, was seriously hurt with injuries considered life-threatening, according to the release. The passenger was initially brought to Memorial Hospital in North Conway before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.

Hill was also injured in the crash, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He also was brought to Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Maine Medical Center for further care, the release states.

In addition to Conway Police Department, the Conway Fire Department, Conway Rescue, and Conway Ambulance all responded to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Conway police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 603-356-5715.