HARRISON, Maine — Multiple reports of someone calling local residents, claiming to be a member of Harrison Fire & Rescue. and asking for donations, have been made recently.

Chief Dana Laplante of Harrison Fire & Rescue assured the public in a Facebook post that his department "will never call the citizens we serve to ask for donations."

Authorities ask everyone to be cautious of suspicious phone calls and encourage anyone approached by the subject, to write down their name and number and contact their town manager as soon as possible.

