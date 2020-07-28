Harpswell shark attack victim identified as woman from New York City

The Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner will conduct a press conference at noon Tuesday to provide additional information about the incident.

HARPSWELL, Maine — The Maine Department of Marine Resource has identified the woman who died Monday from a shark attack near Harpswell's Bailey Island as Julie Dimperio Holowach, 63, of New York City.

Holowach was swimming with her daughter off the shore near While Sails Lane when she was attacked.

Marine Patrol said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Until further notice, swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and should avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick had confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine the Coast Guard took a call of a possible shark attack off the coast of Harpswell Monday afternoon.

Wyrick said they were in the process of sending a small boat to assist in the rescue from the Coast Guard station in South Portland, but their assistance was called off when they heard two kayakers helped transport the two people in the water back to shore, where they were met by members of the Harpswell EMS squad.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.