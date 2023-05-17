Buckfield teen hasn't been seen since May 11

This marks the third time in the past seven months Hannah Thomas has been reported missing. She is considered an at-risk juvenile, officials said.

BUCKFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate Hannah Thomas, 15, of Buckfield.

She lives with her mother, who reported her missing on May 11, according to a release from the sheriff's office. She is considered an at-risk juvenile at this time, officials said.

This marks the third time in the past seven months that Thomas has been reported missing. In November, she was located in North Carolina four days after she was reported missing. She was again reported missing in March before being located by a family member in Lewiston six days later.

The sheriff's office describes Thomas as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing gym clothes, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. She is not known to have a phone in her possession, the release stated.