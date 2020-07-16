Hannaford to stop selling tobacco products in all stores

According to spokesperson Eric Blom, the transition out of tobacco items will be complete this fall, with the specific date for elimination varying by store.

Hannaford is phasing out tobacco products in all locations.

Hannaford started in Portland in 1883. The company now has more than 180 stores across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York.

"We have been moving away from tobacco items for some time, due to our commitment around health, reducing the number of items sold," Blom wrote in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine. "The decision to fully eliminate tobacco is part of our focus on providing more healthy products around the front of our stores, to support customers’ wellness."