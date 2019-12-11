MAINE, USA — Hannaford Supermarkets says it will donate $1 million to provide Maine kids who are food insecure with fresh and healthy food during the school day and after.

Hannaford President, Mike Vail says they plan to work with hunger relief organizations in the area to set up 90 food pantries in schools across Maine and other northeast states.

“The in-school pantries are dedicated spaces where students can select the food they enjoy according to preference and cooking abilities to provide nourishment both during the day and after the school day,” says Mike Vail. President of Hannaford.

The supermarket chain made the donation announcement on Wednesday, November 13, as part of its new “Fuel Kids at School” initiative.

