Hannaford recalling in-store chicken tenders for undeclared soy advisory

MAINE, USA — Hannaford Supermarket is recalling Hannaford in-store fried chicken tenders because the label didn’t list a potential allergen, soy, as an ingredient.

The chicken tenders were sold as a cold item in select stores’ deli departments. The item might have been purchased between April 3, 2021 and April 9, 2021 at the stores below.

Maine: Auburn, Brewer, Bridgton, Portland (Riverside Street), Standish, Topsham, Waterville

Auburn, Brewer, Bridgton, Portland (Riverside Street), Standish, Topsham, Waterville New Hampshire: Concord, Exeter, Keene

Concord, Exeter, Keene New York: Ballston Spa, Glens Falls, Middletown, Rome, South Glens Falls, Troy, Wappingers Falls

Ballston Spa, Glens Falls, Middletown, Rome, South Glens Falls, Troy, Wappingers Falls Vermont: Barre, Essex Junction, Middlebury, South Burlington

Hannaford says customers with soy allergies who purchased the impacted products should not consume them. All customers who purchased the product may return the item to a Hannaford store for a full refund.