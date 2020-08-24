Hannaford now available for same-day delivery on Instacart

The partnership will complement Hannaford’s existing curbside and delivery service “Hannaford To Go.”

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets and Instacart have announced a partnership that will offer same-day delivery from nearly all Hannaford store locations, becoming the fifth grocery delivery option in Maine alongside Shaw’s, BJ’s, Target, and Sam’s Club. The partnership will complement Hannaford’s existing curbside and delivery service “Hannaford To Go.”

Instacart, an online delivery service headquartered in San Francisco, is one of the largest grocery delivery services in the U.S. offering delivery from over 30,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have turned to delivery services to safely get their groceries and household needs.

“We’re proud to partner with Hannaford and make it easier for their customers to get the groceries and goods they need delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour,” Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart, said in a statement. “Grocery delivery has quickly become an essential part of people’s day to day lives, and we’re committed to ensuring our retail partners have an online solution that supports the needs of their customers who have trusted them for generations.”

Here's how it works.

Hannaford customers can now choose between Hannaford To Go curbside pick-up and delivery services offered at Hannaford.com or same-day delivery service with Instacart by going to www.instacart.com or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device to begin shopping.

From there, customers enter their zip code and can begin adding items to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – same-day or, for convenient scheduling, up to two weeks in advance.

All Instacart orders default to “Leave at My Door Delivery,” to ensure customers can receive their deliveries safely and can maintain social distancing guidelines. Customers will be able to continue earning My Hannaford Rewards (MHR) credit, Hannaford’s customer loyalty program, by adding their MHR number to their Instacart profile.