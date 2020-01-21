SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets received a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for its inclusive, equitable, and non-discriminatory work environment for the LGBTQ community, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Hannaford is the only business of all industries to receive a perfect score in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

According to the HRC 2020 Corporate Equality Index report, for Hannaford to be designated a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality,” the store had to demonstrate that it took “concrete steps to ensure greater equity for LGBTQ workers and their families in the form of comprehensive policies, benefits, and practices”—focusing on three pillars: Non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, and supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

“We believe in reflecting the communities we serve, and we’re enriched by each other’s differences. Most important, we all feel comfortable when we can bring our whole selves to work each day,” Jim Hamilton, Hannaford’s Vice President of Eastern Operations and Executive Sponsor of Hannaford’s Diversity and Inclusion Council, said.

Across the U.S., 571 businesses also received a perfect score.

This is the eleventh consecutive year Hannaford has received the perfect score from the HRC.

