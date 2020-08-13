Hannaford donates $50K to Maine families impacted by COVID-19

Hannaford officials say the money will help to support families throughout New England and New York impacted by COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets announced Wednesday a donation of a quarter of a million dollars, 50 thousand of which is coming to Maine.

The announcement was made at Penquis in Bangor, which is one of two community action programs in Maine that will receive the donation.

Hannaford officials say the money will help to support families throughout New England and New York seeking to meet basic needs during this period of economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Hamilton, vice president of retail operations for Hannaford Supermarkets, said their decision on where the money goes is based on areas that have the biggest need.

“We're just very proud to be part of helping families to bring a more stable environment to their family unit help them with their kids that's important to understand that it takes companies to come together and support these agencies in this time of need because these are unprecedented time," Hamilton said.

“This donation from Hannaford should allow Penquis to serve perhaps 500 families in terms of food, assisting with utilities, helping kids get back to school successfully, clothing, diapers the request that we get are incredibly varied and this money will help us meet each of them,” Penquis C.O.O. Heidi LeBlanc said.