Scarborough (NEWS CENTER Maine)

Tonight's Scarborough versus Massabesic high school football game has been cancelled because of reported cases of a highly contagious disease.

Both schools notified parents last night after several cases of coxsackievirus, which causes hand, foot and mouth disease were reported at Massabesic earlier this week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the virus, which is common among younger children is highly contagious but not overly serious.

People infected can recover within ten days without medical treatment.

Friday's contest was Scarborough's homecoming, and a number of students -- especially seniors, were upset about the game being cancelled.

'It's very disappointing as a senior because it's the last one I guess,' said Alexis St. Clair, a senior at Scarborough.

'No game, no athletic contest is worth any child's safety.', said Mike LeGage, Scarborough Athletic Director.

Athletic administrators at Scarborough have not said whether the game will be rescheduled. The school's homecoming dance will go on as scheduled Saturday night.

For more information on hand, foot and mouth disease go to:

